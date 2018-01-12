$5 footlong pets? Austin Animal Center hosts special adoption event

AUSTIN - What's better than a $5 footlong from Subway? A $5 furry friend that can keep you company!

This weekend, the Austin Animal Center will be holding a "$5 Footlong Weekend."

This means that all pets measuring 12 inches or longer from the animal's shoulders to the base of the animal's tail, will only be $5 to adopt. This deal starts Friday and ends this coming Sunday.

"We decided to do the $5 Footlong promotion because it's fun and catchy, but also because it helps focus adoptions on our larger dogs and adult cats who tend to stay at the shelter longer than small dogs, puppies and kittens," said Jennifer Olohan, the animal center's communications and media manager.

The Austin Animal Center is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Don't miss out on this sweet deal! For more information, call 512-974-2000 or click here.

© 2018 KVUE-TV