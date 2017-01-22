44th anniversary of Roe vs. Wade decision

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Women's March on Austin
-
Peaceful protests fill downtown Austin Friday night
-
Learning the regulations and how to fly drones
-
Sheriff Hernandez releases immigration policy
-
Four local boys honored for heroic actions
-
Two area restaurants make Yelp top 100
-
LGBTQ community rallies at the Capitol
-
Sunday Weather Forecast
More Stories
-
One dead, five injured in shootout at Rolling Oaks…Jan 22, 2017, 3:58 p.m.
-
Tens of thousands attend Women's March on AustinJan 21, 2017, 5:38 p.m.
-
Thousands descend on DC for Women's MarchJan 21, 2017, 11:57 a.m.