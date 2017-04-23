Winners finish in under 40 minutes at 40th annual Statesman Capitol 10K

40th Annual Austin-American Statesman Cap10k Race in downtown Austin Sunday, April 23, 2017. (Photo: John Gusky)

AUSTIN - The first man and woman to cross the finish line at the 40th Annual Austin-American Statesman Cap10k race did so in under 40 minutes.

According to the Austin-American Statesman, Andrew Colley, a former North Carolina State cross country runner, had an unofficial finish time of 30:31 minutes. Austin native Jennifer Hall had an unofficial finish time of 36:46 minutes.

When the Cap10K was off to the races in 1978, it had 3,400 participants. But in its 40th year, the local race has not only grown to become the largest in Texas, but also the seventh largest in the nation. In 2016, more than 20,500 registered for the annual Austin tradition.

This year's event benefits the Austin Parks Foundation.

