4-vehicle crash in North Austin

One man was transported to the hospital after a crash involving four vehicles Sunday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on the southbound service road to I-35 at Rundberg Lane.

A tractor-trailer was one of the vehicles in the crash.

One man, believed to be in his 20s, was transported to University Medical Center Brackenridge with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening. Three other people were injured but refused treatment, ATCEMS said.

The southbound service road was closed in the area.

