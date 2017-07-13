4 suspects charged with murder in Austinite's killing testify in Greek court

(Photo: Family)

ATHENS, GREECE (AP) - Four of nine men charged in the killing of a 22-year-old American tourist outside a bar on a Greek island appeared in court for initial testimony, a day after the other five suspects were jailed pending trial on murder charges.

The four, all Serb nationals, were questioned Thursday over the July 7 death of Bakari Henderson. Henderson, of Austin, Texas, was assaulted outside a bar in Zakynthos island's rowdy tourist area of Lagana.



A total of nine men - one Greek, seven Serbs and a British citizen of Serb origin - have been charged with intentional homicide.

According to KVUE's Media Partners at the Austin American-Statesman, a Greek judge denied bail for one suspect but granted it for two others. A hearing for a third suspect is expected to be delayed until Friday.



The five suspects who testified Wednesday are expected to be moved from police holding cells to prison by the end of the week.

RELATED |

New video shows fight that led to Austinite's death in Greece

Family sets funeral arrangements for Austin man killed in Greece

© 2017 Associated Press