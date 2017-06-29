3 boys being investigated for video showing abuse of injured bird

white winged dove (Photo: Mickilu)

Three Williamson County boys are being investigated in connection to a social media video showing the torture of an injured, federally-protected bird, according to the Texas Game Wardens.

The Cedar Park Police Department found a video on social media showing three juvenile boys who had captured an injured white-winged dove. The boys tossed the bird in the air several times, threw a football at the bird then doused it in gasoline and set it on fire, according to Texas Game Wardens.

A Williamson County Game Warden investigated the video and determined that the bird was a federally-protected white-winged dove.

The game warden spoke to the boys and their parents and filed cases for taking a white-winged dove by illegal means in closed season.

All of the boys received probation for burglary of a habitation.

Texas Game Wardens said the cases are still pending.

