3 boys being investigated for video showing abuse of injured bird

KVUE 6:02 PM. CDT June 29, 2017

Three Williamson County boys are being investigated in connection to a social media video showing the torture of an injured, federally-protected bird, according to the Texas Game Wardens.

The Cedar Park Police Department found a video on social media showing three juvenile boys who had captured an injured white-winged dove. The boys tossed the bird in the air several times, threw a football at the bird then doused it in gasoline and set it on fire, according to Texas Game Wardens. 

A Williamson County Game Warden investigated the video and determined that the bird was a federally-protected white-winged dove. 

The game warden spoke to the boys and their parents and filed cases for taking a white-winged dove by illegal means in closed season. 

All of the boys received probation for burglary of a habitation.

Texas Game Wardens said the cases are still pending. 

 

