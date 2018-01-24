$2M in marijuana confiscated by Rio Grande Valley agents

(Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

EDINBURG,TEXAS - The border agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector seized over $2 million in narcotics Tuesday.

According to a press release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents located a Ford Expedition that was reported to be full of narcotics near Edinburgh, Texas. The vehicle was abandoned by the river when agents noticed several subjects fleeing toward Mexico.

The vehicle allegedly held over 16 bundles of marijuana totaling 1,300 pounds. The authorities estimated the value to be $1.1 million.

In Donna, Texas, another abandoned vehicle was spotted moments later with 53 bundles of marijuana, weighing over 1,200 pounds. The estimated value of the drugs was $1 million.

The agents turned over all bundles to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

In Brownsville, Texas, several subjects who were in the country illegally were apprehended after fleeing from a car accident before being transported to a local hospital and provided medical attention, according to officials. The driver, who officials said had failed to yield, was not located.

All subjects in custody will be processed accordingly, the release states.

