KVUE
Close

2018 SXSW Music Festival added 570 artists to the roster

Brittany Daniel, KVUE 5:22 PM. CST January 10, 2018

AUSTIN - Music lovers, if you like variety, the South by South West Music Festival will not disappoint. 

More than 570 artists have been invited to perform at the 2018 SXSW festival. The music roster includes various artists from the up-and-coming to the international and world-renowned artists of various genres. 

This year's artists include:

250 
A.CHAL 
Acid Dad 
Adahzeh 
Adron 
Aiming For Enrike 
Aisha Badru 
AJ Tracey 
Akina Adderley & The Vintage Playboys 
Aleman 
Alesia Lani 
Alexalone 
Alexander Jean 
Alex Di Leo 
Allman Brown 
Alsarah & the Nubatones 
Amy O 
Amy Shark 
Andre Cymone 
Andrew Applepie 
Anna Burch 
Anna Takeuchi 
Annie Hart 
A Place to Bury Strangers 
Ashley Koett 
A. Sinclair 
Ask Carol
ATASH 
Attractions 
AveParadiso 
Bad Gyal 
Balún 
Bambara 
Bang Bang Romeo 
BdotCroc 
Beams 
BeatKing 
Becca Mancari 
Belau 
Ben Aqua 
Beshken 
Bethlehem Steel 
Bifannah 
Big League 
Big White 
Big Zuu 
Billyracxx 
Bipolaroid 
Blake 
Blake Brown & The American Dust Choir 
Blessed 
Blue Water Highway 
Bobi Andonov 
Boggie 
Boniface 
Booher 
BP Valenzuela 
Breakfast Muff 
Breanna Barbara 
Bri Steves 
BRONCHO 
Brooke Annibale 
The Brother Brothers 
Brother Sundance 
Brownout 
BUHU 
Calan Mai 
Cam 
The Canvas People 
Capyac 
Caroline Rose 
Carson McHone 
Casper Skulls 
Cassandra Jenkins 
Cedric Burnside Project 
Centavrvs 
Ceschi 
CHAI 
Chainska Brassika 
Childsaint 
CHILLEMI 
Chill Russell 
Chloe Foy 
Chris Stamey 
Chrissy 
Christaux 
Christina Rosenvinge 
Christopher Rees 
Christy Hays 
Cicada Rhythm 
CLARA 
Club de Surf 
Club Night 
COASTCITY 
Cold Fronts 
Colin Gilmore 
Common Holly 
Cones 
Copeland 
Cordel do Fogo Encantado 
Corridor 
Courtney Marie Andrews 
Creepside 
Crunk Witch 
Crush 
Cuco 
Culture Wars 
Cure For Paranoia 
Cut Chemist 
Da Chick 
Daggy Man 
Damien McFly 
Dan Lyons 
Dante Elephante 
Darkbird 
Dawg Yawp 
Dead Leaf Echo 
The Dead South 
Deanna Wheeler 
Dear Rouge 
Death Bells 
Death Hags 
Deezie Brown 
Denis The Night & The Panic Party 
Dennis Kalla 
De Osos 
Derian 
Dermot Kennedy 
Dezorah 
Dick Stusso 
Didi 
Distractor 
Divide And Dissolve 
DJ Grip 
DJ HALO 
DJ Jigüe and El Menor 
DJ Rosegold 
Doc Daneeka 
Domico 
DopeKnife 
Dot 
Double Ferrari 
DPR LIVE 
Dre Prince 
Dressy Bessy 
Duckwrth 
The Dunwells 
Earthgang 
Efek Rumah Kaca 
Ehiorobo 
Elephant Stone 
El Freaky 
Elle Exxe 
Ellevator 
El Mató A Un Policia Motorizado 
El Tambor de la Tribu 
Emily Duff 
EmiSunshine 
Emma Elisabeth 
Emme Woods 
Entropica 
Erika Wennerstrom 
E SENS 
ESKA 
España Circo Este 
Estado de Sitio 
Estúpida Erikah 
E-Turn 
Ex-Girlfriends 
Ezra Collective 
Ezra Furman 
FAIRE 
The Fantastic Plastics 
Farao 
Farrows 
Febueder 
Fenster 
field trip 
Filipe Catto 
Flasher 
Fntxy 
Foyone 
Fragile Rock 
Frank Turner 
Freedom Fry 
French Vanilla 
The Frights 
FRIGS 
Frontier Folk Nebraska 
Fruit & Flowers 
Fym Summer 
Gabriel Wolfchild & Northern Light 
Gabylonia 
Gatecreeper 
Gato Preto 
Gaz Coombes 
Genocide Pact 
The Ghost Wolves 
Gina Chavez 
Girl Ray 
Glen Check 
The Gloomies 
Goat Girl 
Go Fever 
Gothic Tropic 
Grace Joyner 
Gracie and Rachel 
Graham Reynolds 
Graham Reynolds and the Golden Arm Trio 
The Grahams 
Grupo Fantasma 
Guantanamo Baywatch 
Gus Dapperton 
G Yamazawa 
Haex 
Hajk 
Hannah Eggen 
Hardy Caprio 
Harpooner 
Harry Pane 
The Hearts 
Heartstreets 
Hembree 
Hety And Zambo
High Waisted 
Himalayas 
Hinds 
Holy Bouncer 
Holy Boy 
Hot Flash Heat Wave 
Hugo "Poyo" Segovia 
Hunter Sharpe 
Hypoluxo 
Hyukoh 
IAN SWEET 
II Tone 
Indrajit Banerjee 
Invoke 
Ismael Ayende 
J.I.D 
The Jackson Pollock 
JadaL 
Jade Bird 
Jade Jackson 
Jaguwar 
Jaimee Harris 
Jake Lloyd 
Jared & the Mill 
Jazzy Amra 
Jean Caffeine 
Jeff Plankenhorn 
Joan Thiele 
Johanna Warren 
John Craigie 
John Moods 
Joh Ung 
Jonathan Tyler 
Jon Dee Graham 
Jon Langford's Four Lost Souls 
Jonny 8 Track 
Joshua Hedley 
Jóvenes Adultos 
Juan de Fuca 
Juan Ingaramo 
Juanita Stein 
Juiceboxxx
Julietta 
Junglepussy 
Junior Flexwell 
Justin Michael Williams 
Kalu & The Electric Joint 
Kamau Kenyatte 
KANGA 
Kate Auringer 
Kathryn Legendre 
Kelly Willis 
Kenny Allstar 
Kenny Gee 
Kevin Krauter 
Kiho 
Kimokal 
Kim Ximya X D. Sanders 
Kings of the beach 
Kosha Dillz      
The Kraken Quartet 
Kraus 
The Krickets 
Kristoff Krane 
LaBaq 
La Cafetera Roja 
La Etnnia 
La Fragua Band 
Lali Puna 
La Luz 
LANNDS 
La Orquesta Vulgar 
LAPS 
Las Diferencias 
Le Couleur 
Le Galaxie 
The Lemons 
Leni Stern 
Lil Wop 
Lime Cordiale 
Line Upon Line Percussion 
Lisa LeBlanc 
Living Hour 
Lola Kirke 
LOLA Local Opera Local Artists 
Lola Marsh 
Lomelda
Lo Moon 
Look Vibrant 
Lorine Chia 
The Lost Brothers 
Lovelytheband 
Low 
Löwin 
Loyal Lobos 
LUFO 
Lung 
LYLO 
MACHINA 
MADDEE 
Madison McFerrin 
Magna Carda 
Maiah Manser 
Mala Bengala 
Mama Duke 
MANEKA 
Margo Sanda 
The Marías 
Marshmallow 
Marty O'Reilly 
Mattiel 
Mauno 
Max Richter 
Meanswell 
Mejor Actor De Reparto 
Melenas 
Melymel 
Michael Rault 
MIDDLESPOON 
Mika Shinno 
MIKNNA 
MINT FIELD
MNKYBSNSS 
Mobley 
The Molochs 
Mondragon 
The Money War 
Monte Warden and The Dangerous Few 
Moodie Black 
Moonbeau 
Moonlight Breakfast 
Moonwalks 
morgxn 
Mother Falcon 
Moving Panoramas 
Mr.Kitty 
Mr. Lewis and The Funeral 5 
Mr Little Jeans 
Mt. Joy 
Muntchako 
NADINE 
Naked Giants 
Nakury 
Nassau 
The National Reserve 
Nation of Language 
Navy Gangs 
Neuman 
New Fame 
NHD - Nourallah Harvey Dezen 
The Nightowls 
Nina Nesbitt 
NoMBe 
Non M'importa Della Luna 
nothing,nowhere. 
NO WIN 
Numb.er 
NVDES 
Oak House 
Obliques 
Oliver Riot 
Omni 
Ona 
ORB 
Ori Dagan 
Ought 
OY 
Pale Waves 
Palo Duro 
PAPÁ BOCÓ 
Papachina 
Papisa 
Parrot Dream 
Particle Devotion
Part Time 
Paul Cauthen 
PAYAMBÓ 
Pearl Charles 
Perel 
Peterson Brothers 
Pierre Kwenders 
Pink Mexico 
Pink Milk 
Pixel Grip 
Pkew Pkew Pkew 
Planet Booty 
P Montana 
Pneuma 
Popstitute 
Post Animal 
Prairie WWWW 
PRANKROOM 
The President Lincoln 
Pretty City 
Prinz Grizzley and his Beargaroos 
Promiseland 
Public Access T.V. 
Qais Essar 
Queen Moo 
Quiet Kids 
Quin NFN 
Quique Escamilla 
Rachele Andrioli e Rocco Nigro 
Rachel K Collier 
Ramesh 
Ramirez Exposure 
RAMONA 
Range Emotion 
Reg Bloor 
Residual Kid 
The Resonars 
Revolver Plateado 
Rev. Sekou 
Rhys Lewis 
Riley 
Rival Sons 
Roberta Campos 
Rob Gullatte 
Rome Is Not A Town 
Royal Teeth 
The RPMs 
Ruby Boots 
Rude-α 
SadGirl 
Said The Whale 
Saintseneca 
Saint Sister 
Sangat! 
Sarah Shook & The Disarmers 
Scenic Route to Alaska 
Scott Collins 
Scott H. Biram 
Sea Moya 
Season to Risk 
Seis Pistos 
SEND MEDICINE 
The Shacks 
Shell of a Shell 
She Sir 
ShitKid 
Sie Lieben Maschinen 
SILVASTONE 
Single Lash 
SISTERS 
Sixo 
Skinny Lister 
Skyway Man 
Sloppy Jane 
The Sloths 
Slow Caves 
Slum Sociable 
Smokepurpp
Smokey Brights 
Soccer Mommy 
Soda Lilies 
The Soft White Sixties 
Some Kind of Animal 
Son Little 
SoundMass 
Soweto Kinch 
Spinning Coin 
Spirit Adrift 
Sports 
Sputnik 
STAL 
Stars and Rabbit 
Step Rockets 
Stop Light Observations 
Strawberry Runners 
Strvngers 
The Strypes 
Summer Heart 
Summer Salt 
Sunflower Bean 
Sun Voyager 
Supa Bwe 
Superbody 
Super Doppler 
Superorganism 
SUR 
SYML 
Tagore 
Tameca Jones 
Tan Frío el Verano 
Tangina Stone 
Tasha the Amazon 
TAWINGS 
Tayla Parx 
The Teeta 
TENDOUJI 
Terence Ryan 
Thee Conductor
THICK 
Tiê 
Tijuana Bibles
Tim Atlas
Tiny Ruins 
Tita Lima 
TOMKAT 
Tone Stith 
Tracy Bryant 
Tristen 
Trophy Dad
Trupa Trupa 
Tunde Olaniran 
Tuomo & Markus 
Twain 
Tyler Childers
U.S. Girls 
Us, Today 
Uzuhan 
Valley Queen 
The Veldt 
Violet Days 
Von Grey 
VZn 
Waco Brothers 
Wake Island 
Washer 
Wavie Gang 
Weird Bloom 
Welles 
Wentru 
We Were the States 
Wifisfuneral 
Wilderado 
Wild Moccasins 
The Wild Now 
Willie Heath Neal 
Will Stewart 
Wire Spine 
Wood & Wire
World Brain
WRONG 
Wyclef Jean
Wyldest 
XXX 
Yamantaka // Sonic Titan 
Yazan
The Yellow Traffic Light 
YFN Lucci 
Yoga Fire 
Young Jesus 
The Young Step 
Yxng Bane 
Zen Bamboo 
Zeshan B 
Zoey Dollaz 
Zoology 
Zuli 

If Austinites can’t attend the festival, they can listen to on the SXSWfm. 

SXSW will start March 9 until March 18. For more information, please visit sxsw.com.

© 2018 KVUE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories