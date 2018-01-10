2018 SXSW Music Festival added 570 artists to the roster

South By South West Music Festival

AUSTIN - Music lovers, if you like variety, the South by South West Music Festival will not disappoint.

More than 570 artists have been invited to perform at the 2018 SXSW festival. The music roster includes various artists from the up-and-coming to the international and world-renowned artists of various genres.

This year's artists include:

250

A.CHAL

Acid Dad

Adahzeh

Adron

Aiming For Enrike

Aisha Badru

AJ Tracey

Akina Adderley & The Vintage Playboys

Aleman

Alesia Lani

Alexalone

Alexander Jean

Alex Di Leo

Allman Brown

Alsarah & the Nubatones

Amy O

Amy Shark

Andre Cymone

Andrew Applepie

Anna Burch

Anna Takeuchi

Annie Hart

A Place to Bury Strangers

Ashley Koett

A. Sinclair

Ask Carol

ATASH

Attractions

AveParadiso

Bad Gyal

Balún

Bambara

Bang Bang Romeo

BdotCroc

Beams

BeatKing

Becca Mancari

Belau

Ben Aqua

Beshken

Bethlehem Steel

Bifannah

Big League

Big White

Big Zuu

Billyracxx

Bipolaroid

Blake

Blake Brown & The American Dust Choir

Blessed

Blue Water Highway

Bobi Andonov

Boggie

Boniface

Booher

BP Valenzuela

Breakfast Muff

Breanna Barbara

Bri Steves

BRONCHO

Brooke Annibale

The Brother Brothers

Brother Sundance

Brownout

BUHU

Calan Mai

Cam

The Canvas People

Capyac

Caroline Rose

Carson McHone

Casper Skulls

Cassandra Jenkins

Cedric Burnside Project

Centavrvs

Ceschi

CHAI

Chainska Brassika

Childsaint

CHILLEMI

Chill Russell

Chloe Foy

Chris Stamey

Chrissy

Christaux

Christina Rosenvinge

Christopher Rees

Christy Hays

Cicada Rhythm

CLARA

Club de Surf

Club Night

COASTCITY

Cold Fronts

Colin Gilmore

Common Holly

Cones

Copeland

Cordel do Fogo Encantado

Corridor

Courtney Marie Andrews

Creepside

Crunk Witch

Crush

Cuco

Culture Wars

Cure For Paranoia

Cut Chemist

Da Chick

Daggy Man

Damien McFly

Dan Lyons

Dante Elephante

Darkbird

Dawg Yawp

Dead Leaf Echo

The Dead South

Deanna Wheeler

Dear Rouge

Death Bells

Death Hags

Deezie Brown

Denis The Night & The Panic Party

Dennis Kalla

De Osos

Derian

Dermot Kennedy

Dezorah

Dick Stusso

Didi

Distractor

Divide And Dissolve

DJ Grip

DJ HALO

DJ Jigüe and El Menor

DJ Rosegold

Doc Daneeka

Domico

DopeKnife

Dot

Double Ferrari

DPR LIVE

Dre Prince

Dressy Bessy

Duckwrth

The Dunwells

Earthgang

Efek Rumah Kaca

Ehiorobo

Elephant Stone

El Freaky

Elle Exxe

Ellevator

El Mató A Un Policia Motorizado

El Tambor de la Tribu

Emily Duff

EmiSunshine

Emma Elisabeth

Emme Woods

Entropica

Erika Wennerstrom

E SENS

ESKA

España Circo Este

Estado de Sitio

Estúpida Erikah

E-Turn

Ex-Girlfriends

Ezra Collective

Ezra Furman

FAIRE

The Fantastic Plastics

Farao

Farrows

Febueder

Fenster

field trip

Filipe Catto

Flasher

Fntxy

Foyone

Fragile Rock

Frank Turner

Freedom Fry

French Vanilla

The Frights

FRIGS

Frontier Folk Nebraska

Fruit & Flowers

Fym Summer

Gabriel Wolfchild & Northern Light

Gabylonia

Gatecreeper

Gato Preto

Gaz Coombes

Genocide Pact

The Ghost Wolves

Gina Chavez

Girl Ray

Glen Check

The Gloomies

Goat Girl

Go Fever

Gothic Tropic

Grace Joyner

Gracie and Rachel

Graham Reynolds

Graham Reynolds and the Golden Arm Trio

The Grahams

Grupo Fantasma

Guantanamo Baywatch

Gus Dapperton

G Yamazawa

Haex

Hajk

Hannah Eggen

Hardy Caprio

Harpooner

Harry Pane

The Hearts

Heartstreets

Hembree

Hety And Zambo

High Waisted

Himalayas

Hinds

Holy Bouncer

Holy Boy

Hot Flash Heat Wave

Hugo "Poyo" Segovia

Hunter Sharpe

Hypoluxo

Hyukoh

IAN SWEET

II Tone

Indrajit Banerjee

Invoke

Ismael Ayende

J.I.D

The Jackson Pollock

JadaL

Jade Bird

Jade Jackson

Jaguwar

Jaimee Harris

Jake Lloyd

Jared & the Mill

Jazzy Amra

Jean Caffeine

Jeff Plankenhorn

Joan Thiele

Johanna Warren

John Craigie

John Moods

Joh Ung

Jonathan Tyler

Jon Dee Graham

Jon Langford's Four Lost Souls

Jonny 8 Track

Joshua Hedley

Jóvenes Adultos

Juan de Fuca

Juan Ingaramo

Juanita Stein

Juiceboxxx

Julietta

Junglepussy

Junior Flexwell

Justin Michael Williams

Kalu & The Electric Joint

Kamau Kenyatte

KANGA

Kate Auringer

Kathryn Legendre

Kelly Willis

Kenny Allstar

Kenny Gee

Kevin Krauter

Kiho

Kimokal

Kim Ximya X D. Sanders

Kings of the beach

Kosha Dillz

The Kraken Quartet

Kraus

The Krickets

Kristoff Krane

LaBaq

La Cafetera Roja

La Etnnia

La Fragua Band

Lali Puna

La Luz

LANNDS

La Orquesta Vulgar

LAPS

Las Diferencias

Le Couleur

Le Galaxie

The Lemons

Leni Stern

Lil Wop

Lime Cordiale

Line Upon Line Percussion

Lisa LeBlanc

Living Hour

Lola Kirke

LOLA Local Opera Local Artists

Lola Marsh

Lomelda

Lo Moon

Look Vibrant

Lorine Chia

The Lost Brothers

Lovelytheband

Low

Löwin

Loyal Lobos

LUFO

Lung

LYLO

MACHINA

MADDEE

Madison McFerrin

Magna Carda

Maiah Manser

Mala Bengala

Mama Duke

MANEKA

Margo Sanda

The Marías

Marshmallow

Marty O'Reilly

Mattiel

Mauno

Max Richter

Meanswell

Mejor Actor De Reparto

Melenas

Melymel

Michael Rault

MIDDLESPOON

Mika Shinno

MIKNNA

MINT FIELD

MNKYBSNSS

Mobley

The Molochs

Mondragon

The Money War

Monte Warden and The Dangerous Few

Moodie Black

Moonbeau

Moonlight Breakfast

Moonwalks

morgxn

Mother Falcon

Moving Panoramas

Mr.Kitty

Mr. Lewis and The Funeral 5

Mr Little Jeans

Mt. Joy

Muntchako

NADINE

Naked Giants

Nakury

Nassau

The National Reserve

Nation of Language

Navy Gangs

Neuman

New Fame

NHD - Nourallah Harvey Dezen

The Nightowls

Nina Nesbitt

NoMBe

Non M'importa Della Luna

nothing,nowhere.

NO WIN

Numb.er

NVDES

Oak House

Obliques

Oliver Riot

Omni

Ona

ORB

Ori Dagan

Ought

OY

Pale Waves

Palo Duro

PAPÁ BOCÓ

Papachina

Papisa

Parrot Dream

Particle Devotion

Part Time

Paul Cauthen

PAYAMBÓ

Pearl Charles

Perel

Peterson Brothers

Pierre Kwenders

Pink Mexico

Pink Milk

Pixel Grip

Pkew Pkew Pkew

Planet Booty

P Montana

Pneuma

Popstitute

Post Animal

Prairie WWWW

PRANKROOM

The President Lincoln

Pretty City

Prinz Grizzley and his Beargaroos

Promiseland

Public Access T.V.

Qais Essar

Queen Moo

Quiet Kids

Quin NFN

Quique Escamilla

Rachele Andrioli e Rocco Nigro

Rachel K Collier

Ramesh

Ramirez Exposure

RAMONA

Range Emotion

Reg Bloor

Residual Kid

The Resonars

Revolver Plateado

Rev. Sekou

Rhys Lewis

Riley

Rival Sons

Roberta Campos

Rob Gullatte

Rome Is Not A Town

Royal Teeth

The RPMs

Ruby Boots

Rude-α

SadGirl

Said The Whale

Saintseneca

Saint Sister

Sangat!

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers

Scenic Route to Alaska

Scott Collins

Scott H. Biram

Sea Moya

Season to Risk

Seis Pistos

SEND MEDICINE

The Shacks

Shell of a Shell

She Sir

ShitKid

Sie Lieben Maschinen

SILVASTONE

Single Lash

SISTERS

Sixo

Skinny Lister

Skyway Man

Sloppy Jane

The Sloths

Slow Caves

Slum Sociable

Smokepurpp

Smokey Brights

Soccer Mommy

Soda Lilies

The Soft White Sixties

Some Kind of Animal

Son Little

SoundMass

Soweto Kinch

Spinning Coin

Spirit Adrift

Sports

Sputnik

STAL

Stars and Rabbit

Step Rockets

Stop Light Observations

Strawberry Runners

Strvngers

The Strypes

Summer Heart

Summer Salt

Sunflower Bean

Sun Voyager

Supa Bwe

Superbody

Super Doppler

Superorganism

SUR

SYML

Tagore

Tameca Jones

Tan Frío el Verano

Tangina Stone

Tasha the Amazon

TAWINGS

Tayla Parx

The Teeta

TENDOUJI

Terence Ryan

Thee Conductor

THICK

Tiê

Tijuana Bibles

Tim Atlas

Tiny Ruins

Tita Lima

TOMKAT

Tone Stith

Tracy Bryant

Tristen

Trophy Dad

Trupa Trupa

Tunde Olaniran

Tuomo & Markus

Twain

Tyler Childers

U.S. Girls

Us, Today

Uzuhan

Valley Queen

The Veldt

Violet Days

Von Grey

VZn

Waco Brothers

Wake Island

Washer

Wavie Gang

Weird Bloom

Welles

Wentru

We Were the States

Wifisfuneral

Wilderado

Wild Moccasins

The Wild Now

Willie Heath Neal

Will Stewart

Wire Spine

Wood & Wire

World Brain

WRONG

Wyclef Jean

Wyldest

XXX

Yamantaka // Sonic Titan

Yazan

The Yellow Traffic Light

YFN Lucci

Yoga Fire

Young Jesus

The Young Step

Yxng Bane

Zen Bamboo

Zeshan B

Zoey Dollaz

Zoology

Zuli

If Austinites can’t attend the festival, they can listen to on the SXSWfm.

SXSW will start March 9 until March 18. For more information, please visit sxsw.com.

© 2018 KVUE-TV