2018 SXSW Music Festival added 570 artists to the roster

AUSTIN - Music lovers, if you like variety, the South by South West Music Festival will not disappoint.
More than 570 artists have been invited to perform at the 2018 SXSW festival. The music roster includes various artists from the up-and-coming to the international and world-renowned artists of various genres.
This year's artists include:
250
A.CHAL
Acid Dad
Adahzeh
Adron
Aiming For Enrike
Aisha Badru
AJ Tracey
Akina Adderley & The Vintage Playboys
Aleman
Alesia Lani
Alexalone
Alexander Jean
Alex Di Leo
Allman Brown
Alsarah & the Nubatones
Amy O
Amy Shark
Andre Cymone
Andrew Applepie
Anna Burch
Anna Takeuchi
Annie Hart
A Place to Bury Strangers
Ashley Koett
A. Sinclair
Ask Carol
ATASH
Attractions
AveParadiso
Bad Gyal
Balún
Bambara
Bang Bang Romeo
BdotCroc
Beams
BeatKing
Becca Mancari
Belau
Ben Aqua
Beshken
Bethlehem Steel
Bifannah
Big League
Big White
Big Zuu
Billyracxx
Bipolaroid
Blake
Blake Brown & The American Dust Choir
Blessed
Blue Water Highway
Bobi Andonov
Boggie
Boniface
Booher
BP Valenzuela
Breakfast Muff
Breanna Barbara
Bri Steves
BRONCHO
Brooke Annibale
The Brother Brothers
Brother Sundance
Brownout
BUHU
Calan Mai
Cam
The Canvas People
Capyac
Caroline Rose
Carson McHone
Casper Skulls
Cassandra Jenkins
Cedric Burnside Project
Centavrvs
Ceschi
CHAI
Chainska Brassika
Childsaint
CHILLEMI
Chill Russell
Chloe Foy
Chris Stamey
Chrissy
Christaux
Christina Rosenvinge
Christopher Rees
Christy Hays
Cicada Rhythm
CLARA
Club de Surf
Club Night
COASTCITY
Cold Fronts
Colin Gilmore
Common Holly
Cones
Copeland
Cordel do Fogo Encantado
Corridor
Courtney Marie Andrews
Creepside
Crunk Witch
Crush
Cuco
Culture Wars
Cure For Paranoia
Cut Chemist
Da Chick
Daggy Man
Damien McFly
Dan Lyons
Dante Elephante
Darkbird
Dawg Yawp
Dead Leaf Echo
The Dead South
Deanna Wheeler
Dear Rouge
Death Bells
Death Hags
Deezie Brown
Denis The Night & The Panic Party
Dennis Kalla
De Osos
Derian
Dermot Kennedy
Dezorah
Dick Stusso
Didi
Distractor
Divide And Dissolve
DJ Grip
DJ HALO
DJ Jigüe and El Menor
DJ Rosegold
Doc Daneeka
Domico
DopeKnife
Dot
Double Ferrari
DPR LIVE
Dre Prince
Dressy Bessy
Duckwrth
The Dunwells
Earthgang
Efek Rumah Kaca
Ehiorobo
Elephant Stone
El Freaky
Elle Exxe
Ellevator
El Mató A Un Policia Motorizado
El Tambor de la Tribu
Emily Duff
EmiSunshine
Emma Elisabeth
Emme Woods
Entropica
Erika Wennerstrom
E SENS
ESKA
España Circo Este
Estado de Sitio
Estúpida Erikah
E-Turn
Ex-Girlfriends
Ezra Collective
Ezra Furman
FAIRE
The Fantastic Plastics
Farao
Farrows
Febueder
Fenster
field trip
Filipe Catto
Flasher
Fntxy
Foyone
Fragile Rock
Frank Turner
Freedom Fry
French Vanilla
The Frights
FRIGS
Frontier Folk Nebraska
Fruit & Flowers
Fym Summer
Gabriel Wolfchild & Northern Light
Gabylonia
Gatecreeper
Gato Preto
Gaz Coombes
Genocide Pact
The Ghost Wolves
Gina Chavez
Girl Ray
Glen Check
The Gloomies
Goat Girl
Go Fever
Gothic Tropic
Grace Joyner
Gracie and Rachel
Graham Reynolds
Graham Reynolds and the Golden Arm Trio
The Grahams
Grupo Fantasma
Guantanamo Baywatch
Gus Dapperton
G Yamazawa
Haex
Hajk
Hannah Eggen
Hardy Caprio
Harpooner
Harry Pane
The Hearts
Heartstreets
Hembree
Hety And Zambo
High Waisted
Himalayas
Hinds
Holy Bouncer
Holy Boy
Hot Flash Heat Wave
Hugo "Poyo" Segovia
Hunter Sharpe
Hypoluxo
Hyukoh
IAN SWEET
II Tone
Indrajit Banerjee
Invoke
Ismael Ayende
J.I.D
The Jackson Pollock
JadaL
Jade Bird
Jade Jackson
Jaguwar
Jaimee Harris
Jake Lloyd
Jared & the Mill
Jazzy Amra
Jean Caffeine
Jeff Plankenhorn
Joan Thiele
Johanna Warren
John Craigie
John Moods
Joh Ung
Jonathan Tyler
Jon Dee Graham
Jon Langford's Four Lost Souls
Jonny 8 Track
Joshua Hedley
Jóvenes Adultos
Juan de Fuca
Juan Ingaramo
Juanita Stein
Juiceboxxx
Julietta
Junglepussy
Junior Flexwell
Justin Michael Williams
Kalu & The Electric Joint
Kamau Kenyatte
KANGA
Kate Auringer
Kathryn Legendre
Kelly Willis
Kenny Allstar
Kenny Gee
Kevin Krauter
Kiho
Kimokal
Kim Ximya X D. Sanders
Kings of the beach
Kosha Dillz
The Kraken Quartet
Kraus
The Krickets
Kristoff Krane
LaBaq
La Cafetera Roja
La Etnnia
La Fragua Band
Lali Puna
La Luz
LANNDS
La Orquesta Vulgar
LAPS
Las Diferencias
Le Couleur
Le Galaxie
The Lemons
Leni Stern
Lil Wop
Lime Cordiale
Line Upon Line Percussion
Lisa LeBlanc
Living Hour
Lola Kirke
LOLA Local Opera Local Artists
Lola Marsh
Lomelda
Lo Moon
Look Vibrant
Lorine Chia
The Lost Brothers
Lovelytheband
Low
Löwin
Loyal Lobos
LUFO
Lung
LYLO
MACHINA
MADDEE
Madison McFerrin
Magna Carda
Maiah Manser
Mala Bengala
Mama Duke
MANEKA
Margo Sanda
The Marías
Marshmallow
Marty O'Reilly
Mattiel
Mauno
Max Richter
Meanswell
Mejor Actor De Reparto
Melenas
Melymel
Michael Rault
MIDDLESPOON
Mika Shinno
MIKNNA
MINT FIELD
MNKYBSNSS
Mobley
The Molochs
Mondragon
The Money War
Monte Warden and The Dangerous Few
Moodie Black
Moonbeau
Moonlight Breakfast
Moonwalks
morgxn
Mother Falcon
Moving Panoramas
Mr.Kitty
Mr. Lewis and The Funeral 5
Mr Little Jeans
Mt. Joy
Muntchako
NADINE
Naked Giants
Nakury
Nassau
The National Reserve
Nation of Language
Navy Gangs
Neuman
New Fame
NHD - Nourallah Harvey Dezen
The Nightowls
Nina Nesbitt
NoMBe
Non M'importa Della Luna
nothing,nowhere.
NO WIN
Numb.er
NVDES
Oak House
Obliques
Oliver Riot
Omni
Ona
ORB
Ori Dagan
Ought
OY
Pale Waves
Palo Duro
PAPÁ BOCÓ
Papachina
Papisa
Parrot Dream
Particle Devotion
Part Time
Paul Cauthen
PAYAMBÓ
Pearl Charles
Perel
Peterson Brothers
Pierre Kwenders
Pink Mexico
Pink Milk
Pixel Grip
Pkew Pkew Pkew
Planet Booty
P Montana
Pneuma
Popstitute
Post Animal
Prairie WWWW
PRANKROOM
The President Lincoln
Pretty City
Prinz Grizzley and his Beargaroos
Promiseland
Public Access T.V.
Qais Essar
Queen Moo
Quiet Kids
Quin NFN
Quique Escamilla
Rachele Andrioli e Rocco Nigro
Rachel K Collier
Ramesh
Ramirez Exposure
RAMONA
Range Emotion
Reg Bloor
Residual Kid
The Resonars
Revolver Plateado
Rev. Sekou
Rhys Lewis
Riley
Rival Sons
Roberta Campos
Rob Gullatte
Rome Is Not A Town
Royal Teeth
The RPMs
Ruby Boots
Rude-α
SadGirl
Said The Whale
Saintseneca
Saint Sister
Sangat!
Sarah Shook & The Disarmers
Scenic Route to Alaska
Scott Collins
Scott H. Biram
Sea Moya
Season to Risk
Seis Pistos
SEND MEDICINE
The Shacks
Shell of a Shell
She Sir
ShitKid
Sie Lieben Maschinen
SILVASTONE
Single Lash
SISTERS
Sixo
Skinny Lister
Skyway Man
Sloppy Jane
The Sloths
Slow Caves
Slum Sociable
Smokepurpp
Smokey Brights
Soccer Mommy
Soda Lilies
The Soft White Sixties
Some Kind of Animal
Son Little
SoundMass
Soweto Kinch
Spinning Coin
Spirit Adrift
Sports
Sputnik
STAL
Stars and Rabbit
Step Rockets
Stop Light Observations
Strawberry Runners
Strvngers
The Strypes
Summer Heart
Summer Salt
Sunflower Bean
Sun Voyager
Supa Bwe
Superbody
Super Doppler
Superorganism
SUR
SYML
Tagore
Tameca Jones
Tan Frío el Verano
Tangina Stone
Tasha the Amazon
TAWINGS
Tayla Parx
The Teeta
TENDOUJI
Terence Ryan
Thee Conductor
THICK
Tiê
Tijuana Bibles
Tim Atlas
Tiny Ruins
Tita Lima
TOMKAT
Tone Stith
Tracy Bryant
Tristen
Trophy Dad
Trupa Trupa
Tunde Olaniran
Tuomo & Markus
Twain
Tyler Childers
U.S. Girls
Us, Today
Uzuhan
Valley Queen
The Veldt
Violet Days
Von Grey
VZn
Waco Brothers
Wake Island
Washer
Wavie Gang
Weird Bloom
Welles
Wentru
We Were the States
Wifisfuneral
Wilderado
Wild Moccasins
The Wild Now
Willie Heath Neal
Will Stewart
Wire Spine
Wood & Wire
World Brain
WRONG
Wyclef Jean
Wyldest
XXX
Yamantaka // Sonic Titan
Yazan
The Yellow Traffic Light
YFN Lucci
Yoga Fire
Young Jesus
The Young Step
Yxng Bane
Zen Bamboo
Zeshan B
Zoey Dollaz
Zoology
Zuli
If Austinites can’t attend the festival, they can listen to on the SXSWfm.
SXSW will start March 9 until March 18. For more information, please visit sxsw.com.
