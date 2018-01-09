2018 Souper Bowl of Caring Campaign kicks off

Souper Bowl of Caring is dedicated to tackling all of the issues that exist in your communities, including poverty, hunger and homelessness.
Did you know?
- 48 million Americans live in poverty?
- 1 in 7 Americans face hunger every day?
- More than 630,000 people in the United States are homeless?
- 23% of those struggling went to college?
- Or that 16 million children live in food insecure households?
Each year, around the time of the Super Bowl football game, Souper Bowl of Caring mobilizes youth to collect dollars and cans for hunger-relief organizations in their local communities. Here in Central Texas, 100% of the money they collect goes directly to the Central Texas Food Bank.
You can help end hunger in Central Texas. Visit the Souper Bowl of Caring display at your area HEB, Central Market and Randall's stores, or volunteer to host a Souper Bowl of Caring Food Drive. Go to www.tacklehunger.org to learn more.
