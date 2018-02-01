Over The Edge Saturday and Sunday June 9 & 10, 2018

Register today at www.austinovertheedge.com.

Over The Edge will give the first 200 individuals who raise a minimum of $1,500 the opportunity to rappel down 600 Congress from 32 stories. If you don’t want to rappel by yourself, form a team with your co-workers or friends. In addition, sponsorship opportunities are available and listed on the website at www.austinovertheedge.com\sponsors.

200 rappellers are expected to take part in this year's event, with a goal of raising $600,000, which will grant the wishes of 120 local children with critical illnesses.

If you have any questions about the event, please contact Courtney Gremillion at the Make-A-Wish office at 512-329-9474, ext. 103, or by email at courtney@cstx.wish.org.

Last year, thanks to the tremendous support from all 200 Edgers, as well as sponsors, in-kind supporters and volunteers, over $650,000 was raised to grant the wishes of 130 local children with critical illnesses in central & south Texas.

