The 2017 For the Children School Supply drive is underway!

For The Children, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that provides school supplies to children in the Central Texas area. Since their beginnings in 1988, For The Children has provided supplies to over 930,000 children. With the growing support of our community, FTC and KVUE hope to be providing supplies to over 56,000 children during the upcoming school year!

For The Children's goal is to provide basic school supplies to children with challenging home environments to help make their school careers successful. For the Children helps to bridge this gap by assuring that each child whose family cannot provide school supplies will receive the needed supplies to start the school year on a positive note. Your generous donation helps further our mission.

You can make a difference.

How your gift helps

A one time gift: $25 will support 7 students, $50 will support 14 students, $100 will support 28 students.

Recurring gifts: $10 recurring monthly gift will help 40 students

There are two ways to donate:

Go to your local HEB and look for the donation cards at the register

