200 plus pins now on display as part of Madeline Albright exhibition at LBJ Library

AUSTIN - Former Secretary of State Madeline Albright was on hand for a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at the LBJ Library for her new exhibition, Read My Pins.

Known for using her pins and brooches as diplomatic tools during her tenure as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, as the first woman Secretary of State, and after her government service, Albright's vibrant and diverse exhibition will feature more than 200 pins.

During her diplomatic career, when asked her mood or even what the topic of the day was, she would famously say, "Read my pins!" To reinforce an American ally or if she was just having a good day, she'd send a message by wearing a patriotic flag or a shining sun, but she would bring out pins in the shapes of wasps or snakes during more difficult international negotiations.

The exhibition runs from Oct. 28 through Jan. 21 and will also feature jewelry worn by Lady Bird and President Lyndon B. Johnson.

This will be the last opportunity for guests to see Albright's jewelry in an exhibition setting. As a traveling exhibition for nine years, the LBJ Library is now hosting the exhibition's last showing. Secretary Albright will be donating the exhibit to the U.S. Diplomacy Center, the State Department's new museum on diplomacy, where it will be on a permanent display.

