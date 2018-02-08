20-foot deep sinkhole opens up near Brushy Creek

AUSTIN - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is at the scene of a 20-foot sinkhole that opened up a few miles south of Brushy Creek Thursday morning.

According to a tweet from the sheriff's office, the sinkhole is located in the 8400 block of Cambria Drive and was caused by a water leak in the Woods of a Brushy Creek subdivision.

A 20ft deep sinkhole has opened up in the 8400 Blk of Cambria Dr. due to water leak in the Woods of Brushy creek subdivision. Traffic is being diverted around the scene and residents in the area have been notified. pic.twitter.com/NJ87U6Drhp — WilCo Sheriff's PIO (@WilCoSheriffPIO) February 8, 2018

Traffic is being diverted away from the area, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

This page will update.

© 2018 KVUE-TV