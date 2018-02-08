KVUE
20-foot deep sinkhole opens up near Brushy Creek

Chelsea Cunningham, KVUE 8:22 AM. CST February 08, 2018

AUSTIN - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is at the scene of a 20-foot sinkhole that opened up a few miles south of Brushy Creek Thursday morning.

According to a tweet from the sheriff's office, the sinkhole is located in the 8400 block of Cambria Drive and was caused by a water leak in the Woods of a Brushy Creek subdivision.

Traffic is being diverted away from the area, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

This page will update.

