2 men caught on camera installing credit card skimmers at Johnson City Bank

JOHNSON CITY, TEXAS - Two men have been caught on camera installing credit card skimmers at the Johnson City Bank, according to police.

In two surveillance videos posted to the Johnson City Police Department Facebook page, police said two different men are seen installing credit card skimmers at the bank on June 24.

Johnson City PD is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect and is offering a $2,500 reward for a conviction in relation to this case. You can call 830-868-3189 with information.

