2 Lehman High School students killed over holiday break

Two teen boys killed over holiday weekend in Hays County. (Photo: Hays CISD)

HAYS COUNTY - Two Lehman High School students died in two separate incidents over the holiday weekend, the school confirms.

According to a release by Hays CISD, freshman, Joshua Gregario Marquez died Christmas Eve. The Guadalupe County Sheriff's office confirmed that Marquez died in a shooting, but details surrounding his death weren't immediately available, pending an investigation.

Joshua Marquez, formerly a Lehman High freshman. (Photo: Hays CISD)

Tuesday school officials learned that sophomore Michael Mince was killed while walking alongside a roadway in Kyle.

Michael Mince, formerly a Lehman High sophomore. (Photo: Hays CISD)

Funeral arrangements for both teens are pending.

“Anytime a student dies it is tremendously painful, but particularly when it happens during the holiday season. Our hearts are heavy and we are praying for the families of Joshua and Michael," said Hays CISD spokesperson Tim Savoy.

Hays CISD said crisis counselors would be available for students Jan. 5, 2017 when classes resume.

