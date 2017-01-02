2 killed, 4 injured in Hays County crash

Police lights.

CENTRAL TEXAS - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash near the Caldwell and Hays County border after two people were killed Monday night.

DPS said at 7 p.m. they responded to the scene on State Highway 21 where they found both drivers dead.

Three people were transported by medics to South Austin hospital. One child was taken to Dell Children's. Details on their conditions are unknown.

Troopers expect to complete their preliminary report on the crash Tuesday.

(© 2017 KVUE)