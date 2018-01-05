2 die in fiery crash on Interstate 35

Two people died after a semi truck struck their vehicle. (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Police are investigating after a semi truck slammed into a vehicle that was stopped on the roadway, killing two people inside, according to authorities.

Austin police said the crash happened just before midnight on northbound I-35 near Airport Boulevard. Two people were inside the SUV that was stopped in the road before the semi struck it. The Austin Police Department said the vehicle burst into flames following the collision.

Police are working to find out why the vehicle was stopped in the middle of the road. There have been no arrests and no charges have been filed. Police ask that anyone who saw the incident or has video of the crash to contact police.

