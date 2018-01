(Photo: monkeybusinessimages / Thinkstock, monkeybusinessimages)

The Travis County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that they found two credit card skimmers at a Shell gas station on FM 1325 south of Quick Hill Road.

Travis County said that the skimmers were reported Monday.

