2 children have serious injuries after rollover crash

KVUE 7:48 PM. CDT July 30, 2017

TRAVIS COUNTY - One child has life-threatening injuries and one child has critical injuries after a rollover crash in East Travis County Sunday, Austin police said.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash happened in the 5700 block of Hudson Street near U.S. 183 at around 7 p.m.

According to ATCEMS, three other children and one adult were taken to hospitals.

This is a developing story that will update as more information becomes available.

