14-year-old arrested for Manor bomb threat

MANOR - A 14-year-old was arrested Wednesday evening in connection to a bomb threat.

Manor police said that they responded to the bomb threat around 5 p.m. at Manor New Tech High School. The bomb was reported to be on a school bus. Most of the students had already left the campus for the day.

A bomb-sniffing dog cleared the bus and surrounding area and officers concluded that there was no bomb.

An investigation determined that the bomb threat was a prank by a 14-year-old who does not attend Manor schools. The teen was arrested.

