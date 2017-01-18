13 displaced after North Austin triplex fire, AFD says

Firefighter on the scene of a North Austin triplex after a fire in the early hours of Jan. 18, 2017. (Photo: Austin Fire Department)

AUSTIN - One person was taken to the hospital and a total of 13 were displaced after a fire at a north Austin tri-plex early Wednesday morning.

Austin Fire Department said they were called to a tri-plex along John N Garner Circle around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. AFD said they received multiple calls about the fire coming out of buildings, spreading to the roof and outside walls.

A man around 60 years of age was taken to University Medical Center-Brackenridge to be treated for smoke inhalation and second-degree burns to his arm. AFD said. Nine adults and four children were displaced by the fire and the Red Cross is assisting those residents.

AFD ruled the cause of the fire accidental, citing an electrical malfunction in a space heater. Damage of the triplex and its contents has been estimated at $85,000.

Damage to a North Austin triplex after a fire in the early hours of Jan. 18, 2017. (Photo: Austin Fire Department)

