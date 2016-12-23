EMS: Woman struck, killed in Southwest Austin

System.Object (Photo: KCEN)

AUSTIN - A woman was killed in a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian along Capital of Texas Highway in Southwest Austin on Friday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS said a woman believed to be in her 40s was killed in the crash near Westbank Drive and Capital of Texas Highway around 10:10 p.m. Friday. APD said the westbound lanes of Westbank were closed at Capital of Texas while authorities investigate the crash.

The name of the woman killed has not been released as of Friday night.

