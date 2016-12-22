Driver in fatal Williamson County crash had prior DWI charge

October 2016 Hernan Martinez booking photo on a misdemeanor charge. (Photo: Williamson County Jail)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TEXAS - A driver involved in a Dec. 14 crash near Round Rock that killed a 68-year-old woman had pleaded guilty to DWI months before the fatal crash.

According to KVUE’s partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Hernan Martinez, 22, of Hutto was driving a Lexus north on FM 1325 just outside the Round Rock city limits on Dec. 14 and slammed into a Mercury sedan turning left onto the road. Department of Public Safety Trooper Robbie Barrera told the Statesman the crash split the Mercury sedan in half. The passenger in the sedan, Joan Chaney, 68, died at the scene and her husband Robert Chaney, 68, was taken to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center with critical injuries.

Williamson County Court records state Martinez was jailed for 30 days in July for the misdemeanor DWI charge.

The DPS report states Martinez was racing another vehicle on FM 1325 at the time of the crash, but the investigation is ongoing. The Statesman reported Martinez was also transported to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center after the crash and was released.

Barrera said Martinez has yet to be charged in relation to the crash. She added any charges involving crashes occur after the investigation is complete, which could take at least a month.

