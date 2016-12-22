Woman drives car into Town Lake, charged with DWI

AUSTIN - The woman who drove her car into Town Lake/Lady Bird Lake on Wednesday evening has been charged with DWI, police said.

Officers were called to Town Lake at Cummings and Rainey around 9:05 p.m. Wednesday for the report of the car going into the lake. APD said the woman, whose name has not been released as of Thursday evening, was able to get out of the sedan before it went under and was on shore when officers arrived.

The woman was booked into the Travis County Jail. Bond information and a booking photo are not available pending police identification of the driver.

