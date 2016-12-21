Bastrop County grass fire contained

Grass fire in Bastrop County on Dec. 21, 2016. Taken from near SH 71 and SH 21. (Photo: Provided to KVUE)

BASTROP COUNTY, TEXAS - Crews have contained a grass fire that scorched more than 80 acres in Bastrop County Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Earl Callahan Road, southwest of Bastrop. Around 5:45, the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management tweeted the fire had been contained and crews were mopping it up. Bastrop County ESD 1, Bastrop Fire Department and at least one Travis County crew responded to the fire.

Walter Hoffman and Earl Callahan Roads were closed, but as of 5:50 p.m. it has not been announced if the roads have reopened.

Bastrop County Assistant Fire Chief Dave Gehagen said that the fire should serve as a warning to residents in the coming months.

"I would caution all viewers," he said. "Don't burn right now. I know there's not a burn band and if you feel like you have to burn, at least do it in the morning. That's when the humidity is the highest."

Gehagen said that the wet summer months created a lot of growth that has now died and dried out during the deep freezes. That, he said, has created a lot of fuel for potential fires and is something folks should be aware of as New Year's fireworks are right around the corner.

Coming up on fire off Earl Callahan Rd in Bastrop. Smoke cloud still going. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/Kll0FFsGVO — Jason Puckett (@JasonP_KVUE) December 21, 2016

