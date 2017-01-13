11-year-old brings joy to deputies' day

A picture on Twitter caught KVUE's attention on Friday morning.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of a paper bag filled with breakfast and a small note which read, "You guys deserve this, thank you and be safe."

The note was hand-written by 11-year-old Olivia Escobedo.

Deputies Charles Williams and Larry Jackson were handling a wreck off SH 45, drenched during the morning rain. Olivia and her mom decided a couple of breakfast tacos could be what they needed.

"To do something so small that can turn out to be something really big," Olivia said.

The post has gained some traction online, but most of all it has touched the two deputies.

"We do have feelings and we really, really, really appreciate it when people show their support," Deputy Charles Williams said. "That they aren't growing up to be afraid of us, but to trust us and know that they can come to us for help"

Olivia's mom, Wendy, feels that with today's police climate, it's more important than ever to stand behind not only law enforcement but all those in public service.

"I think it's something we should encourage in our children," Wendy said.

Olivia hopes more random acts of kindness spread.

"Do something nice either today or tomorrow for someone that they don't know, because it can really make a big difference," she said.

