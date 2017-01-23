$10K donated to family of fallen SAPD Det. Marconi

SAN ANTONIO -- It's been two months since the death of Detective Benjamin Marconi and the community continues to honor his memory.

Marconi was killed on Nov. 20 during a traffic stop. The Texas Fallen Officer Foundation came together to create a shirt that would memorialize him.

The shirt sports a thin blue line flag with a photo of Marconi and the San Antonio skyline along with #SanAantonioSTRONG.

So far the shirts have raised $5,000.

Thanks to the Dallas Fallen Officer Foundation, that number was matched on Saturday.

Officers said it's not about the money raised, it's about honoring detective Marconi's memory.

Marconi's family was blown away by the continued support.

Marconi was a 20 year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department and his family told KENS 5 they hope to donate the money to an organization in their father's memory.

If you would like to purchase a shirt you can find them at versatees.com. They’re $15 and 100 percent of the proceeds will continue to go to the Marconi family.

