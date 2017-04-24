$100,000 winning lottery ticket sold in San Antonio

Photo via Google Earth (Photo: Wesley, Nia)

SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Lottery is waiting on one lucky San Antonian to cash in on $100,000.

The winning numbers were 6,11,14, 26, 29, 38, 42, 44, 50, and 54.

The lucky individual purchased the Texas Triple Chance ticket at Grandma B's Meat Market on the south side at Somerset Road and Yuma Street.

The winning numbers were drawn on Saturday, April 22.

The winner played seven out of 10 numbers correct for the $100,000 prize.

The ticket has to be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date according to the Texas Lottery website.

