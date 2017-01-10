1-year-old girl in child abuse case dies

Olivia

IRVING, Texas -- A man is facing charges in connection with a child's death.



19-year-old Allante Edwards, the mother’s boyfriend, is being held in the Irving Jail on two charges of injury to a child. His bonds are set at $100,000 and $25,000.

According to Irving PD, officers were called to a home in the 1900 block of Rosebud Drive on a report of an unresponsive 1-year-old Olivia on Jan. 4.

Police say the toddler was found unresponsive on Wednesday after Jennifer’s boyfriend, Allante Edwards called police.



He was babysitting Olivia and her two other siblings.



Olivia was sent to Children’s Medical Center, where she was found to have a severe brain injury and signs of other internal injuries. She later died after being removed from life support.



Detectives interviewed Edwards about the events surrounding the child’s injuries but say he has changed his story. They also say that he has a previous history of domestic abuse.

An evaluation of the two other children in the home, a 3-year-old girl and 6-month-old boy, revealed the boy, sustained injuries from being assaulted.

According to a police report, Olivia had brain swelling, healing rib fractures and possible abdominal trauma.

They arrested Edwards for injury to a child.

Mom, Jennifer Cangemi tearfully spoke with News 8 about Olivia.

"She was the most sweetest, smart, beautiful little girl I have ever seen in my life," Cangemi said.

Karen Cangemi the child’s grandmother said, “We want justice for Olivia. We want justice from what has been taken from our family.”



Olivia was on life support until Monday morning when her family decided to take her off. She died a short time later.



Karen Cangemi says, ”It’s not fair to this world. We lost a child. She was just a joy to the world.”



But her family says Olivia will live on. They donated her organs including her heart.



Jennifer Cangemi says,”Because she can live on through other children and she helped about 3 to 4 other kids.”



Police say Edwards was also charged with injuring his 6 month-old-boy, Allante Jr. who had a bite mark on his cheek and other injuries.



Jennifer Cangemi did not want to talk about the allegations against her boyfriend.



She and her family say instead they want to focus on the fact Olivia was an organ donor and helped save other children’s lives.



Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

