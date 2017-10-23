1 percent raise, $1,000 bonus among perks for APD in tentative contract with city

AUSTIN - Austin police and the city have reached a tentative, five-year employment contract, but there are new questions about whether the police workforce and city council will approve it

The proposed agreement would extend the time limit on when internal affairs investigations could begin, surpassing a 180-day rule that has been in place if the officer's actions involve criminal allegations.

Officers also would get a 1 percent pay raise this year -- along with a $1,000 bonus; but those percentages go up in subsequent years.

A member of a citizens review panel will also be permitted to view internal affairs investigation interviews from another room on major cases -- and the union would be allowed to have a representative inside the room.

Police officers and the city council are expected to vote on the proposal in November.

