1 dead, 4 injured in northwest Austin crash

One person was killed and four were injured in an overnight crash in northwest Austin.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning on US 183 near Anderson Mill Road. One vehicle rear-ended a Jeep, killing a woman in the Jeep. A dog in the Jeep survived.

EMS transported the driver and passengers from the other vehicle to an area hospital where they are expected to fully recover.

The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

APD said they believe alcohol and driving too slowly may have been factors in the crash.

