3 children, 1 adult released from hospital after house fire

Three children and one adult were taken to hospitals as a result of this fire. (Photo: Jay Wallis, KVUE)

AUSTIN - After three children and one adult suffered from smoke inhalation when their southeast Austin house caught on fire Thursday morning, all four of the victims are doing better and have been released from the hospital, multiple sources told KVUE's Jay Wallis.

According to authorities, the fire started on the front porch and spread to the house located at 4717 Nuckols Crossing Road near East St. Elmo Road and South Pleasant Valley Road. The homeowner told Wallis that a neighbor alerted the residents of the fire before one of the residents called 911.

Firefighters had issues getting water to the home, which they said is behind a car wash business.

The Austin Fire Department initially told KVUE that three adults and one child were taken to hospitals. Austin-Travis County EMS later told KVUE that three children and one adult were transported.

The two other residents inside the home did not report injuries.

AFD said damages totalled $150,000 with $100,000 in structure damage and $50,000 in contents.

A neighbor has set up a GoFundMe account for the family. GO HERE for more information.

