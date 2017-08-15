Motorcyclist killed in South Lamar crash identified

Police lights (Photo: KVUE.com)

AUSTIN – Police have identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash along South Lamar in early August.

Austin police said Adam Webb, 34, died in the Aug. 6 crash. Police said that based on their preliminary investigation, Webb was traveling southbound in the 2500 block of South Lamar (between Montclaire Street and La Casa Drive) around 12:30 a.m. when a Honda Odyssey failed to yield right of way and tried to turn left onto South Lamar. Webb was transported to St. David’s South Austin Hospital after the crash, where he died from his injuries.

APD added the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call APD Vehicular Homicide Unit detectives at 512-974-5576. This is the 38th fatal crash and 40th fatality on Austin roads in 2017.

