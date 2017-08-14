Crews knock down fire at north Austin apartment complex

Crews responded to a fire at the San Marin Apartments along Duval Road in north Austin on Aug. 15, 2017. (Photo: Twitter: @AustinFireInfo)

AUSTIN – Crews have knocked down a two-alarm fire at a north Austin apartment complex Tuesday morning.

Austin Fire Department said they responded to the San Marin Apartments along the 3600 block of Duval around 5:15 a.m. Aug. 15. When they arrived, they said firefighters found the fire on a third floor balcony that had extended to the attic.

Crews are on scene to make sure the fire has not spread any further. No injuries have been reported and two apartments were damaged by the fire.

2nd alarm units have been released. Crews working on salvage. Two Apts damaged by fire. No injuries pic.twitter.com/0UVNG0zWry — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) August 15, 2017

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2017 KVUE-TV