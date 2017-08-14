KVUE
Close

Crews knock down fire at north Austin apartment complex

KVUE 5:52 AM. CDT August 15, 2017

AUSTIN – Crews have knocked down a two-alarm fire at a north Austin apartment complex Tuesday morning.

Austin Fire Department said they responded to the San Marin Apartments along the 3600 block of Duval around 5:15 a.m. Aug. 15. When they arrived, they said firefighters found the fire on a third floor balcony that had extended to the attic.

Crews are on scene to make sure the fire has not spread any further. No injuries have been reported and two apartments were damaged by the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2017 KVUE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories