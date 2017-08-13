Woman arrested after southeast Austin SWAT call

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

AUSTIN – Police arrested a woman after a reported disturbance and SWAT call overnight Sunday.

Austin police said they were called to a home along the 2200 block of Quicksilver Boulevard, in the area of Interstate 35 and William Cannon Drive, around 11:55 p.m. Aug. 13 for a disturbance. APD said the subject, identified only as a woman, refused to come out of the home and SWAT was called in.

During a media briefing around 3:50 a.m. Monday, police said the disturbance that was called in “possibly involved a weapon.” Quicksilver Boulevard was shut down and police said several homes were evacuated as a precaution, APD added.

Charges are pending against the woman arrested. She has not been identified as of 5:15 a.m. Monday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

