Police investigating man's death in north Austin

Police lights. (Photo: Getty Images)

AUSTIN – Detectives are investigating a man’s death in north Austin on Sunday evening.

Police said officers were initially called to a suspicious vehicle along the 2500 block of West Anderson Lane, just west of Burnet Road, around 8:50 p.m. Aug. 13. While responding to that call, police said the officers saw a “physical disturbance” nearby and responded to that scene to find a man with “obvious signs of trauma to his body.” Austin-Travis County EMS arrived on scene to assist officers in trying to save the man’s life, but he died at the scene.

APD said in a briefing shortly after 12 a.m. Monday that one person had been detained, but no arrests had been made at that time. The Travis County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of the man’s death. The victim's name has not been released as of 5:30 a.m. Monday, pending notification of his family.

Police added the man’s death appears to be an isolated incident, but are asking any witnesses to call the APD Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588.

© 2017 KVUE-TV