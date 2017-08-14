Two women killed in Fredericksburg rollover crash

Police lights. (Photo: Getty Images)

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – Three people were ejected after a rollover crash west of Fredericksburg on Friday morning, and the Texas Department of Public Safety says two of the people died.

DPS said a Dodge truck was traveling westbound on FM 2093 approximately three miles west of Fredericksburg shortly after 7 a.m. Aug. 11 when for an unknown reason the driver lost control. Skyla Belyeau Salinas, 22, and Halle Page Collier, 18, both of Fredericksburg, died at the scene. The third person, 21-year-old Richard Cody Smith of Harper, was taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

DPS said none of the people in the truck were wearing seat belts, and they have not yet determined who was driving the truck at the time of the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and DPS is reminding all motorists to “minimize distractions, drive the speed limit and always wear your safety belt.”

