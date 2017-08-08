Travis County lifts burn ban

Travis County Commissioners Court (Photo: KVUE)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas – The burn ban for Travis County was lifted late Tuesday morning.

Travis County Emergency Services announced the decision made by the Commissioners Court during their Aug. 8 meeting. It added the “Fire Marshal will re-evaluate conditions prior to next week’s Commissioners Court.”

Williamson and Burnet Counties both lifted their burn bans on Monday. TAP HERE for a list of counties across Texas with burn bans in effect, updated by the Texas A&M Forest Service.

© 2017 KVUE-TV