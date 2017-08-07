AFD, EMS rescue 2 people from middle of Shoal Creek

AUSTIN – Emergency crews have pulled two people who were stuck on a rock in the middle of Shoal Creek to safety Monday morning.
Austin-Travis County EMS initially said crews were responding to a “reported male stuck on rock in swiftwater” in the 800 block of West 11th Street, and Austin Fire Department said a swift water team was working to rescue two people stuck on a rock in the middle of Shoal Creek near House Park.
AFD said a crew dropped a ladder to the pair, and that they were able to get to safety.
EMS and AFD both said the call came in around 6:25 a.m. Aug. 7.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
