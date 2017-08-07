Lightning strike starts Dripping Springs home fire

Lake Travis Fire Rescue crew on scene of a home fire along Avion Drive in Dripping Springs on Aug. 7, 2017. (Photo: Lake Travis Fire Rescue)

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas – A Monday morning home fire was caused by a lighting strike, authorities confirm to KVUE.

Lake Travis Fire Rescue Capt. Glenn Trubee told KVUE crews were called to a home along the 17000 block of Avion Drive around 5:25 a.m. Aug. 7. Trubee said the homeowner was awakened by the lightning strike, and crews arrived to find the home’s roof on fire and a fire in the attic.

Pedernales, Oak Hill and Austin Fire Departments also responded to the fire. Everyone inside the home was able to get out safely, but Trubee said the home is a total loss. He added the Red Cross is assisting the residents of the home.

