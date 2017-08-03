Man dead in overnight shooting

Police on the scene of a reported shooting along Marble Creek Loop on Aug. 4, 2017. (Photo: Jay Wallis, KVUE)

AUSTIN – Police are questioning several people in connection to an overnight shooting in southeast Austin that killed a 28-year-old man.

Austin police said they responded to Marble Creek Loop shortly before 12 a.m. Aug. 4 for a report of shots fired. A few minutes after the initial call, St. David’s South Austin Medical Center called police to report a person with a gunshot wound had been taken in. That person, the 28-year-old man, died from his injuries at the hospital.

APD said they recovered the weapon used and 3-4 people have been taken in for questioning, but added none of those people have been arrested as of 5:20 a.m. Friday. Police also said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

The name of the victim has not been released, pending notification of his family.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

