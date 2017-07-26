Two dead in Paige mobile home fire

Fire line (Photo: Getty Images)

PAIGE, Texas – Two women died in an overnight mobile home fire in Paige.

Bastrop County ESD#2 Chief Josh Gill tells KVUE firefighters received a call around 1 a.m. Wednesday for a fire at a single-wide trailer along Cooke Street. Crews responded and were told there were two people trapped inside the home.

The fire has been put out, and crews found the women’s bodies in the home during a search.

The state fire marshal is at the scene investigating the cause of the fire. The identities of the women killed has not been released, pending notification of their families.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

