Body found in Travis County home

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas – Sheriff’s deputies are investigating how a person died after their body was found in a Dripping Springs-area home Sunday morning.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home along Sandy Beach Road for a welfare check around 10:30 a.m. July 23, and that deputies found a body “that was in an advanced stage of decomposition.”

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The person’s name has not been released, pending notification of their family.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

