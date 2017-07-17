KVUE
Lightning sparks brush fire in Bastrop State Park

Fire crews are working to contain the fire that was started by lightning Monday evening.

KVUE 10:34 PM. CDT July 17, 2017

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas – Crews are working to prevent the spread of a brush fire that has scorched several acres in Bastrop State Park on Monday.

Bastrop ESD #2 set fires to “back burn” toward the fire, which started in an area inaccessible to fire crews. The assistant chief for ESD #2 said they have the fire under control and are treating it as a controlled burn.

Crews and the Texas Park Service will be on scene as the fire is brought under control and extinguished.

