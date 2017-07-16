DPS: 2 dead in crash near Lockhart

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas – Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a fatal crash northwest of Lockhart on Sunday afternoon.

A DPS spokesperson tells KVUE a tractor trailer left FM 2001 near SH 130 and struck a tree. The tractor-trailer caught fire, and DPS said the driver and passenger in the truck died at the scene. The Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management said in a Facebook post that FM 2001 is closed “between SH130 frontage to County View Rd” due to the crash, and recommended motorists find an alternate route.

Additional information regarding the crash is not available as of 4:20 p.m. Sunday. The names of those killed have not been released, pending notification of their families.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

