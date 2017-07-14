Boil water notice issued in Bastrop

(Photo: Pascal Preti Getty Images)

BASTROP, Texas – A mandatory boil water notice has been issued for the City of Bastrop after a water line break.

Social media accounts with the city tweeted the following shortly after 12 p.m. July 14:

“Mandatory water boil notice has been issued for City Of Bastrop. No estimated time of repair. Questions - call utilities at 512-332-8830”

A release from the city states "a water line on the east side of the city has broken and is currently being worked on by the City of Bastrop Water Department." City utility customers are advised to boil all water for drinking or food preparation for 3-5 minutes. The notice will remain in effect until the city announces the water is safe to drink.

Bastrop police clarified in a follow-up tweet that “This notice does not affect customers of Aqua Water or WCID #2.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

