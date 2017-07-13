Crews responding to Lockhart gas leak

Police lights. (Photo: Getty Images)

LOCKHART, Texas – Emergency crews are responding to a gas leak in Lockhart.

The Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management said the leak was detected along Medina near Bowie. Authorities are advising residents living in the 900 and 1000 block of Medina to shelter in place and close windows and doors.

Lockhart Fire, Lockhart Police and Texas Gas Company are on site making repairs.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

