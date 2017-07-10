Police looking for missing elderly man

Francis Reidy (Photo: Provided by APD)

AUSTIN – Police are asking the public’s help in locating an 84-year-old man with serious medical conditions.

APD said Francis Reidy was last seen around 3 p.m. July 10 at West Oaks Rehab near West Slaughter Lane and West Gate Boulevard. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, shorts. Francis was using a walker and had hospital bands on his wrist.

Police describe Reidy as 5-feet 10-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. APD added that his medical conditions could be fatal if not treated very soon.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

