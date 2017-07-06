Burn bans issued in Travis, Bastrop Counties

Fire line (Photo: Getty Images)

CENTRAL TEXAS – Burn bans were issued Thursday for Bastrop County and unincorporated areas of Travis County.

County commissioners on Thursday issued a burn ban for unincorporated areas of Travis County.

According to the July 6 meeting’s agenda for the Travis County Commissioners, the ban was unanimously approved after commissioners heard from Travis County Fire Marshal Tony Callaway. This ban will expire Aug. 7, and the last burn ban was issued in February.

Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management announced their ban on Twitter shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday.

"A burn ban throughout Bastrop County Effective at 10 AM today. Violations should be reported to the Sheriff’s Office. pic.twitter.com/hekpkPpDzg — BastropCntyTexas OEM (@BastropCntyOEM) July 6, 2017

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, 58 other counties are also under burn bans, including Burnet and Caldwell Counties. TAP HERE for burn ban information from the Texas A&M Forest Service.

