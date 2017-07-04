Fire damages northeast Austin business

Austin firefighters respond to a fire near U.S. 183 and Cameron Road early July 5, 2017. (Photo: Austin Fire Department)

AUSTIN – Crews are on the scene of a Wednesday morning fire that damaged a business and three vehicles.

The Austin Fire Department said they were called to Al-Ameer Automotive and Babylon Towing at 1524 East Anderson Lane (near U.S. 183 and Cameron Road) around 3:15 a.m. July 5. The first crew on scene reported the involved two buildings and several automobiles.

AFD tweeted around 5 a.m. Wednesday that the office of Al-Ameer and two outbuildings were damaged in the fire. No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

